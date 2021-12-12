Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $40.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock worth $218,499,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 96.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,714 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 58.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 855,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

