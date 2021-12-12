Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

