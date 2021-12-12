Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 6,618 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

NYSE CCI opened at $193.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.93. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.