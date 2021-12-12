Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,818 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NYSE:VFC opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

