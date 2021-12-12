Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 8,552 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Shares of CB opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.57. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

