Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,337 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

