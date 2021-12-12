Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

CADE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,606. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

