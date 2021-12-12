C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
