C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

