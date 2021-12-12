Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Cut to €22.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €23.00 ($25.84) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZZUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

