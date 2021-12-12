Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $2,853,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after buying an additional 1,880,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BNR opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -1.86. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

