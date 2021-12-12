Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,175.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($28.85).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.86) to GBX 1,980 ($26.26) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($24.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,880.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,978.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

