BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 260 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.66) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 178.45 ($2.37) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 120.45 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.70 ($2.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170. The firm has a market cap of £17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

