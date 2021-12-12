Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SUN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 136,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. Sunoco has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunoco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

