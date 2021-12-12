Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $29.40

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,243 shares of company stock worth $181,390. 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

