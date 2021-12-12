Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $44.79

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.79.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

