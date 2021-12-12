Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $138.31

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $146.13. 1,443,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,504. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

