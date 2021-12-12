Brokerages Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUMA. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 466,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,443. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.