Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 19,533,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,968,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

