Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce sales of $46.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.65 million and the lowest is $3.08 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $46.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 231,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

