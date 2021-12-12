Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. Upstart posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

UPST stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.79. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 200.94.

In related news, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,997,031 shares of company stock valued at $466,315,827 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

