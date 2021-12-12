Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,459,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.