Brokerages Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.77 Million

Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to post $129.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.86 million and the lowest is $128.68 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $522.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $526.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $535.01 million, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 109,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,315. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

