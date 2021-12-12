Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.49. 6,571,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $166.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

