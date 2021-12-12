Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 1,385,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

