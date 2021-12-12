Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $153.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.06 million and the lowest is $151.90 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $155.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $612.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.75 million to $614.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $629.86 million, with estimates ranging from $616.08 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 548,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

