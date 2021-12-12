Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 3,983,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.