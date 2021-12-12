Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $659.00 at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $564.00 to $659.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.55.

AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $644.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

