Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $723.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $572.00 to $723.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.55.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $644.75. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average of $501.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.