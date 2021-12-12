Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,844 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 63.2% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.6% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $321,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

