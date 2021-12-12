Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 425 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

