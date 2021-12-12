Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,605 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $362.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

