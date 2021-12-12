Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,099,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

