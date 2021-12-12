Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

