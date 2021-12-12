Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.