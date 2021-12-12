Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.06 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

