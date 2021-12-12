Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

