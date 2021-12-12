Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 200 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,406,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 623,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,626,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.