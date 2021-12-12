Boston Sand & Gravel Co Plans Dividend of $30.00 (OTC:BSND)

Boston Sand & Gravel Co (OTC:BSND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTC:BSND opened at $550.00 on Friday. Boston Sand & Gravel has a one year low of $540.00 and a one year high of $900.00.

