Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.81

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$33.81 and last traded at C$33.85, with a volume of 60370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 133.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.75.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. Analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6016543 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.