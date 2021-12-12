BOLT (BOLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,198.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $58,198.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007090 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

