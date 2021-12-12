B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 589.56 Average PT from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 595.60 ($7.90).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BME. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 675 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.62) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 640.20 ($8.49). The company had a trading volume of 9,726,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 606.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 578.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 486.40 ($6.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 848.53 ($11.25).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.