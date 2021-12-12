Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $82.12 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,228,753 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

