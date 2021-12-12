Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

