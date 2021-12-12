Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.