Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

