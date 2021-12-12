BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 147,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,737. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

