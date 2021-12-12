BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by 27.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BGT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.