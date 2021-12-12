BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $2,330.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019972 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,069,650 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.