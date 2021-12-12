Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $461.46 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.73 billion and approximately $722.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $461.46 or 0.00912160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,590.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00267587 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00028214 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,925,638 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

