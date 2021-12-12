BitBall 24 Hour Volume Hits $345,474.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $345,474.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.20 or 0.98639252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.73 or 0.00831438 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

